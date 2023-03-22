2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

