PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PACW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

In related news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

