Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after buying an additional 718,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
