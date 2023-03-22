Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HEXO stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

