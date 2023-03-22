Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Up 2.7 %

MET stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

