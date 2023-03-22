Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

