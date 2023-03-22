First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of FRC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

