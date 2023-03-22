Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,563 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

