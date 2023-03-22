Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

