Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
