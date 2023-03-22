Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $554.33 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.52.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

