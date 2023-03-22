Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.20 Million Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VIXM stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

