Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

