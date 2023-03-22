Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

