Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 16,779 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

