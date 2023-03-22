Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.70.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.