Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.03 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

