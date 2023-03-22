Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.