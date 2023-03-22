Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.