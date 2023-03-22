Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FNWD stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.