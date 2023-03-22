Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBLI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
