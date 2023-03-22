Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
