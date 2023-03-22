Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

