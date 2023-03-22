Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HIX opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

