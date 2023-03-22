Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of HIX opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
