Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$849.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.37. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

