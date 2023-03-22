KULR Technology Group (KULR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

