Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,907 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.