Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

ACN opened at $257.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.50. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

