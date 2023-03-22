Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

