Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.