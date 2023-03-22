Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

