Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LFT stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

