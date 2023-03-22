Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flowserve has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

