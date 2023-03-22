Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

