Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

