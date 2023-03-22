Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
WEA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.15.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
