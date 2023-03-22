Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

WEA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Olson bought 20,000 shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $223,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

