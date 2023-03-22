WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,412.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.