First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

FGBI opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

