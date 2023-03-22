First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of FGBI opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,956.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

