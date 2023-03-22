Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

GDO opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

