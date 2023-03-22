Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.