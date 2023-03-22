Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

