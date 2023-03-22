Goodwin PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Goodwin Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,730 ($45.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The stock has a market cap of £286.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,760.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,584.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,249.97. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,980 ($48.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

