Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

