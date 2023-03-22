Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.