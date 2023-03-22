Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 4.5%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.29. 555,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,103,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

