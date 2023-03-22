RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 3.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.99. 593,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,978,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

