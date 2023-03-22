Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 5.5%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 284,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,541,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after buying an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.