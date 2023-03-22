ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 647,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,888,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 36.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

