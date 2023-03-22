NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.82. 25,173,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 45,688,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.
NIO Stock Up 5.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.
Institutional Trading of NIO
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
