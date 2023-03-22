NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.82. 25,173,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 45,688,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

NIO Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Trading of NIO

About NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Natixis increased its stake in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 390,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NIO by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

