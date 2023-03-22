American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. 274,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,359,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

American Well Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,292 shares of company stock worth $248,747 in the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in American Well by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Well by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

