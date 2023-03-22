OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.31. 48,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
OneSpan Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.