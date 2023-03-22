OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.31. 48,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

About OneSpan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 202.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,072 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 443,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $185,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in OneSpan by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 166,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

