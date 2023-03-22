Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.49. 193,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,368,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 358.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.