Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.49. 193,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,368,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
