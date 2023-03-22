NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 5.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.02. 987,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,623,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 2,022,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.