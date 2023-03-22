U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 5.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 211,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 717,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 74,965 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $6,396,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.